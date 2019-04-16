50°
One transported after overnight shooting on Bard Ave.

1 hour 17 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 April 16, 2019 6:29 AM April 16, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting on Bard Avenue near North Sherwood Forest Drive around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Sources say one person was transported in serious condition.

No further details were provided. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

