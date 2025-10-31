One Tank Trips: The 13th Gate

BATON ROUGE —If you’re looking for a fright that’s worth the gas money, buckle up because The 13th Gate in downtown Baton Rouge is guaranteed to make your heart race faster than your speedometer.

Ranked among the top haunted houses in the nation, The 13th Gate is no ordinary scare fest. Known for its movie-quality sets, spine-chilling realism, and Hollywood-level production, this attraction has been terrifying thrill-seekers for more than two decades, and they’re showing no signs of losing their screams.

Owner Dwayne Sanburn says every detail is designed to keep guests questioning what’s real.

"Number one, we’re here to entertain. We want everyone to have a great time. We are absolutely Halloween, so if you love Halloween, Halloween lives here," Sanburn said.

The haunted attraction takes brave visitors through 13 heart-stopping realms from Louisiana swamps crawling with creatures to pitch-black underground tunnels that look straight out of a horror movie.

"This year, we built a huge addition onto the haunted house, Frankenstein's castle big two-story set that is just amazing. Probably the most detailed area we’ve ever built, and it’s absolutely beautiful and terrifying at the same time," said Sanburn.

More than 140 actors, makeup artists, and set designers work year-round to deliver an experience so realistic, even the bravest might second-guess their courage.

"It was extremely scary, I hit my husband several times since I couldn’t hit the performers or else I’d get arrested, but I was terrified," Karen Dedeigo, a visitor, said.

Fans travel from across the country to take a walk, or rather, a scream through the gates. Many call it one of Louisiana’s most thrilling attractions and a can’t-miss stop for anyone looking to make the most of spooky season.

Whether you’re chasing chills or just want a good excuse to hold someone’s hand, The 13th Gate is the perfect one-tank trip to get your blood pumping.

The haunted house is open through early November. Ticket information and operating hours can be found on The 13th Gate’s website — just make sure you have the guts to go in… and hopefully, make it back out.