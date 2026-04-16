One Tank Trips: Paul Kelly Vodka

BOGALUSA — Ever wondered where that bottle of vodka on the shelf comes from? In a quiet corner of Bogalusa, one small distillery is offering a closer look — and a taste rooted in Louisiana soil.

Tucked away off the beaten path, Ponchatoula Distillery Company has built a reputation for doing things differently. Instead of traditional grains, this operation uses Louisiana-grown sweet potatoes and sugarcane to craft its vodka, creating a flavor profile that reflects the region.

“And we cook 300 to 600 pounds of sweet potatoes at a time,” owner Paul Kelly said.

Kelly, who turned to distilling after retirement, said his journey began as a hobby and quickly became something more.

“When I retired, I started fooling with the sweet potatoes only because of the word ‘sweet,’ believe it or not,” Kelly said. “I started in my garage because I love doing it, the chemistry, everything about it. I just can’t quit.”

What began as an experiment has grown into a full-scale operation, now welcoming visitors curious about the craft. Tours guide guests through each step of the process, from mash to fermentation to distillation, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how simple ingredients are transformed.

Inside the distillery, the work is equal parts science and patience. Kelly said achieving the right balance is key.

“The whole thing’s about balance,” Kelly said. “I had to learn the balance of the sweet potato because there’s so many nutrients and so much in them.”

Each batch is carefully refined to achieve a smooth finish, highlighting both the complexity and care behind the product.

For anyone making the trip, the experience doesn’t have to end at the distillery. Just down the road, Nopolis offers a taste of Italian comfort food, with dishes like beef lasagna and fresh focaccia rounding out the visit.

Together, the stops make for an easy day trip and a reminder that sometimes, hidden gems are closer than expected.

For those looking for a reason to visit Bogalusa, this distillery and a good meal nearby might be just the ticket.