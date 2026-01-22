One Tank Trips: Museum of Illusions

NEW ORLEANS — Seeing isn’t always believing at the Museum of Illusions in New Orleans, where more than 80 mind-bending exhibits challenge visitors’ perception of reality.

From the moment guests walk in, their minds are tricked, according to Martha Ropp, who works at the museum. “I’m very much someone who believes what I see when it’s in front of me,” she said. “It’s really fun, and in a way, it’s a bit relaxing to come into a space where you don’t have control over what your mind does. You get to see how much magic there is in the natural world.”

Visitors can spin through tunnels that appear to rotate, stare down optical voids, or step into the Infinity Room, where reflections make your image repeat endlessly. “There’s something for every brain,” Ropp said. “You’ll wonder whether or not you’re in reality.”

Chuck Felix, a man visiting from Florida, said the interactive nature of the exhibits is key. “If you really want to experience some exciting illusions — something you obviously don’t see in day-to-day life — this is the place to come,” he said.

The museum blends fun with science, offering a hands-on way to explore visual perception and the tricks our brains play on us. From illusions where eyes seem to follow you to optical puzzles that defy logic, the space is designed to entertain and educate.

Whether it’s testing your balance, perspective or simply having a laugh with friends, the Museum of Illusions provides a unique glimpse into how easily reality can be warped — all in the heart of New Orleans.

The museum is open daily. Tickets and more information are available here.