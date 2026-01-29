44°
One Tank Trips: King Cakes
BATON ROUGE — It's carnival season in Louisiana, and that means it's time for king cakes!
WBRZ's Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce went to Eloise Market and Cakery and Calandro's Supermarket in Baton Rouge for a taste!
