One Tank Trips: Little Town

ZACHARY — If you’re searching for an indoor playground for kids to enjoy, there’s a spot in Zachary that might be tiny but is leaving a big impact on their imagination.

It’s called Little Town, and it’s an indoor play place that is a replica of downtown Zachary. It gives kids a sense of familiarity while letting them use their imagination, with indoor playhouses that are designed and sponsored by local businesses.

As a mother of three, Janelle Strahan was inspired to create something special in town that kids could truly enjoy.

“Basically the main theme of the business is it looks like a little Zachary so every house is sponsored by a local business, so it looks like a real business,” Strahan said.

Where creativity intertwines with imagination and allows these guys to become anything they set their mind to.

The inside of each house has things like props, toys and costumes for the children to play with.

“There just needs to be more things like this everywhere,” Strahan said.

It’s the perfect spot for parents to enjoy a bite while the kids play and explore indoors!

“You’re also able to bring in your own snacks and drinks yourself," Strahan said. We just ask that they stay in the center and not in the houses.”

It may be miniature, but this place proves that the smallest stops make the biggest impressions.