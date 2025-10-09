One Tank Trip: Wagyulicious

BATON ROUGE — What started as a simple food truck serving up sizzling burgers has now grown into one of Baton Rouge’s most talked-about restaurants. On this One Tank Trip, we’re taking “delicious” to a whole new level at Wagyulicious.

Customers say it’s not your average food.

“If you want to taste a hamburger that’s different than fast food, come here,” Randy Odinet, a regular, said.

Those long lines and loyal fans at festivals and events made one thing clear: demand was sky-high.

“It was definitely an experience. It got slammed at concerts and events, and everybody was loving the food we were giving out,” manager Thor Debetaz said. “So we decided to open a brick-and-mortar, just to be in the area where people can get us all the time.”

The restaurant’s claim to fame? Every burger is made with Wagyu beef — known for its rich marbling and buttery flavor.

“When people think Wagyu, they think super high-dollar steaks,” Debetaz said. “But that cut of ground meat can make a really good burger, too.”

Regulars say once you taste it, you’ll never go back.

“It’s seasoned well and not fatty, so you can taste the beef,” Odinet said. “Everybody loves the burgers; they’re juicy, buttery, and the Wagyu marbling makes it completely different from a regular Angus burger.”

The menu doesn’t stop at burgers. Wagyulicious also serves boudin egg rolls, loaded fries topped with steak, bacon, and veggies, and a rotating list of creative specials that keep fans coming back. “It’s really rewarding when people like your food,” Debetaz said. “It’s something else, a different feeling when they want to come back and keep getting it.”

Whether you’re sitting down for a massive “El Heffey” burger or catching a game with friends, one thing’s for sure, you’ll leave with a full stomach and a new word in your vocabulary, "Wagylicious".