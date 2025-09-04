One Tank Trip: Lake Isabel Farm

BOGALUSA - In Bogalusa, there's an all-inclusive, private beach with clear water, kayaks, cabanas and even beach volleyball.

This beach has a story beneath the surface. Before it became a retreat, Lake Isabel was actually a sand and gravel pit.

Anthony Sadlack, owner of Lake Isabel Farm, said “the mining operators dug until they hit natural springs. Those springs feed into the basin of the lake every single day constantly.”

That created a unique clear water oasis for everyone to enjoy. “So the goal is to make it feel like it is a getaway,” Sadlak said.

What’s a getaway without a little adventure? Grab your goggles and a snorkel and gear up to hit the water.

Above the water may seem serene, but beneath the surface, there's both bass and catfish under the water.

The property spans more than 400 acres, offering swimming, fishing, hiking, and a three-mile walking trail that winds through areas of Louisiana few expect to see.

Sadlack says profits from Lake Isabel go right back into preserving the land.