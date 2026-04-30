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How to prepare your car for the summer heat
BATON ROUGE — Summer road trips are picking up, and AAA says the heat can be just as tough on vehicles as it is on drivers.
High temperatures are a known threat to car batteries and tires. AAA recommends making sure tires are properly inflated before heading out, as underinflated tires in extreme heat can expand and increase the risk of a blowout on the highway.
Breakdowns also tend to rise along with temperatures. AAA's Don Redman said a quick check before driving can go a long way.
"Before you head out, spend 20 minutes looking over your vehicle, making sure everything is good, your fluids are filled, your brake fluid, your radiator fluid, all of those things, your oil levels, what have you," Redman said.
Experts say checking fluids is especially important because they help keep the engine from overheating. Redman said there's a simple way to spot a potential problem.
"If you can squeeze your hose and it's weak, that's going to create potential overheating problems," Redman said.
Batteries are another concern in high temperatures. AAA says if a battery is three years or older, it should be checked.
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"You probably want to get what's called a load test," Redman said. That test helps determine whether the battery can handle the heat and the demand, or if it needs to be replaced before leaving drivers stranded on the side of the road.
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