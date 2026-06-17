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One person taken to hospital in crash along Stanford Avenue

2 hours 22 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 6:16 PM June 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police responded to a crash along Stanford Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Photos from the scene showed a sedan with severe damage to the front. The vehicle appeared to be missing its front driver's side door and wheel. 

The crash happened along Stanford Avenue near Morning Glory Avenue around 5:40 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital.

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Further details were not immediately available. 

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