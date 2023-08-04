97°
One person taken to hospital after shooting off Harding Boulevard Thursday night

Friday, August 04 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - According to emergency officials, one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting off Harding Boulevard. 

Officials said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday near Curtis and Somerset Streets off Harding. 

The victim's condition was unknown. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

