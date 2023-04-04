87°
One person taken to hospital after car struck home on Antioch Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to the hospital after a car clipped the corner of a home in a Baton Rouge subdivision Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported around 10 a.m. on Antioch Boulevard, just off Confederate Avenue. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
Video from the scene showed the home on Antioch missing a large chunk of a brick wall.
No other details were immediately available.
