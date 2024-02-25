64°
One person shot to death in parking lot of Florida Boulevard shopping plaza
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a small shopping plaza on Florida Boulevard.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Florida East Plaza, between Marque Ann and South Tamari drives. One person was shot in the parking lot and died at the scene.
No more information was immediately available.
