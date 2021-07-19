77°
One person shot at Baker apartment building

Monday, July 19 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - One person was shot Monday night around 8:40 p.m.

Baker Police said the shooting happened at 1107 Shilo Street.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

