One person reportedly stabbed near Zachary High School after football game

2 hours 46 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, November 04 2021 Nov 4, 2021 November 04, 2021 10:06 PM November 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital suffering from stab wounds following a high school football game Thursday night.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid confirmed the incident but could not provide additional details on the condition or age of the victim or if anyone has been arrested or detained.

WBRZ crew on the scene reported heavy police presence just outside the football field.

The Zachary High Broncos hosted the Walker Wildcats in Bronco Stadium Thursday night.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as it comes in.

