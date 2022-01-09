58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person killed in shooting on South Choctaw Drive

Sunday, January 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot and killed along South Choctaw Drive around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 18-year-old Shawn George II was found in the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. George II died at the scene.

No more information was immediately available. 

This is the fourth reported shooting in Baton Rouge on Sunday.

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869. 

