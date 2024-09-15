75°
One person killed at Airline Highway and Greenwell Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and two people were injured at Airline Highway and Greenwell Street on Sunday.
First responders were called to the area regarding a crash involving an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office patrol unit around 8:30 p.m. Thirty minutes later, a coroner was called to the scene. It is unclear if that person was killed in the wreck.
An EBRSO spokesperson said someone ran into the deputy's car, but the Baton Rouge Police Department is working the investigation.
BRPD has not provided any information about the crash.
