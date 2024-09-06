78°
Latest Weather Blog
One person killed after vehicle crashes into bank on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - First responders say a vehicle exploded and caught fire after crashing into a bank on Airline Highway. It happened at the corner of Airline Highway at Greenwell Street in Baton Rouge.
Emergency officials said the person who drove into the bank was killed. At least four people were also taken to the hospital, but police would not elaborate on the extent of their injuries.
Witnesses on the scene said multiple people needed to be rescued from the building after being trapped inside from the car crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish offers sandbag pickup locations for residents ahead of heavy rainfall
-
One person killed after vehicle crashes into bank on Airline Highway
-
Central community leaders hold Fentanyl Kills forum to raise awareness of deadly...
-
LSU coach Brian Kelly: Decision on Mike the Tiger's presence in stadium...
-
Sugar Cane Classic stirs up excitement at Brusly and Port Allen High...