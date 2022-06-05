78°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured in shooting on Geronimo Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and injured nearly five blocks away from a fatal shooting only an hour beforehand.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, one person was shot in the 3400 block of Geronimo Street around 5:30 Saturday.
Trending News
Officers said the injuries appear non-life-threatening.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Jarvis Landry impressed with Jameis Winston work ethic
-
Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry set to play in NCAA Regional
-
Southeastern baseball lands in Auburn Regional as a 4 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed