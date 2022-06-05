78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured in shooting on Geronimo Street

43 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, June 05 2022 Jun 5, 2022 June 05, 2022 8:27 PM June 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and injured nearly five blocks away from a fatal shooting only an hour beforehand. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, one person was shot in the 3400 block of Geronimo Street around 5:30 Saturday. 

Trending News

Officers said the injuries appear non-life-threatening. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days