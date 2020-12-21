55°
One person injured in shooting on Bartlett Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Bartlett Street Monday afternoon.
One person has received non-life-threatening injuries.
This is incident remains under investigation.
