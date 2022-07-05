80°
One person injured in shooting near River Road

2 hours 13 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, July 04 2022 Jul 4, 2022 July 04, 2022 10:30 PM July 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

Baton Rouge - Authorities are responding to a shooting along West Grant Street near River Road. 

Sources said one person was hurt in the shooting that happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grant Street. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

