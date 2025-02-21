42°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured in overnight shooting on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting on Burbank Drive.
The shooting happened at 4040 Burbank Drive, which Google Maps shows is the address of Elcid Apartments, around 1 a.m. Friday morning. Officials said one person was injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
GET 2 MOVING: Only Basketball Elite
-
Bond Commission approves DA's property tax proposal; also gives green light to...
-
One person injured in overnight shooting on Burbank Drive
-
DOTD announces major shifts to I-12 westbound near split as College Drive...
-
St. Gabriel Police: Bayou Paul Lane near La. 30 closed due to...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...