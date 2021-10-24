71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person in critical condition after wreck on I-10 eastbound at College Drive

Sunday, October 24 2021
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A car flipped over on I-10 eastbound near College Drive and injured one person Sunday afternoon.

Sources said the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

No more details were immediately available.

