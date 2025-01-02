55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person in critical condition after shooting on Mount Pleasant-Zachary Road

2 hours 25 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, January 02 2025 Jan 2, 2025 January 02, 2025 5:55 PM January 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ZACHARY - One person is critically injured after a shooting on Mount Pleasant-Zachary Road in Zachary, according to emergency officials.

Officials responded to the shooting around 5:28 p.m. and one person was taken to the hospital.

Trending News

No other information is available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days