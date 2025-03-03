One person hurt in shooting at A.M. Food Mart along Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital Monday after they were hurt in a shooting at the A.M. Food Mart along Highland Road.

Sources said the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. and one person was injured. Their condition is unknown.

Baton Rouge Police officers blocked off Highland Road for at least 45 minutes while investigating.

No more information was immediately available.