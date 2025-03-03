65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person hurt in shooting at A.M. Food Mart along Highland Road

2 hours 17 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, March 03 2025 Mar 3, 2025 March 03, 2025 3:43 PM March 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital Monday after they were hurt in a shooting at the A.M. Food Mart along Highland Road. 

Sources said the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. and one person was injured. Their condition is unknown. 

Baton Rouge Police officers blocked off Highland Road for at least 45 minutes while investigating. 

No more information was immediately available. 

