One person fatally shot in Plaquemine Wednesday night

PLAQUEMINE, La. - One person is dead after being shot three times on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of W.W. Harleaux Street and Bourgoyne St. The victim was brought to the hospital where he or she later died from the injuries.

According to Chief Kenny Payne, one person of interest is being questioned at this time.

This is a developing story.