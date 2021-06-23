78°
Latest Weather Blog
One person fatally shot in Plaquemine Wednesday night
PLAQUEMINE, La. - One person is dead after being shot three times on Wednesday.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of W.W. Harleaux Street and Bourgoyne St. The victim was brought to the hospital where he or she later died from the injuries.
According to Chief Kenny Payne, one person of interest is being questioned at this time.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Metro Council opens discussions on potential moratoriums
-
BRPD chief meets with President Biden amid Baton Rouge crime wave
-
Summer school enrollment up 26 percent in West Feliciana
-
Mosquito crews out in full force after weeks of standing water in...
-
BRPD chief meeting with Biden amid Baton Rouge crime wave