One person dead after shooting outside Plank Road gas station Sunday afternoon

By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting outside a gas station on Plank Road Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Save More gas station at the intersection of Plank Road and Evangeline Street.

Police told WBRZ one victim was shot and killed at the scene.

No information on a suspect or a motive has been released.

This is a developing story.

