83°
Latest Weather Blog
One person dead after shooting outside Plank Road gas station Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting outside a gas station on Plank Road Sunday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Save More gas station at the intersection of Plank Road and Evangeline Street.
Police told WBRZ one victim was shot and killed at the scene.
No information on a suspect or a motive has been released.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
-
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
-
Run-down lot transformed into community sunflower garden under Blight to Bright Initiative
-
Zachary safety and 4 star prospect Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
Sports Video
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Zachary safety and 4 star prospect Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
-
Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to...
-
LSU wideout Brian Thomas trying to take the next step in year...
-
New Orleans Saints Jarvis Landry is proving he's still one of the...