79°
Latest Weather Blog
One person airlifted after two-car crash along La. 16 in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS — One person was airlifted to a hospital after a two-car crash on La. 16 in Denham Springs.
The crash happened at the corner of La. 16, also known as Pete's Highway, and Gill Road around 11:30 a.m., the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Trending News
One person was thrown from the crash, Acadian Ambulance officials said. CPR was performed on that person after the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Healthcare worker arrested after allegedly burning man with a lighter in Assumption...
-
One person airlifted after two-car crash along La. 16 in Livingston Parish
-
Hammond Police searching for woman who they say stole from Ulta
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Library Book Festival celebrates its 10th year...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Doctor-turned designer spends days adding color to...
Sports Video
-
Week 7 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Students react to firing of Terrence Graves as Southern University football head...
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars'...
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...