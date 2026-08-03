Three injured in a shooting outside convenience store in Baker

BAKER — Three people were injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning at a convenience store in Baker.

The Baker Police Department responded to a shooting at Buffalo Food Mart on Groom Road shortly after midnight after three people arrived at local hospitals in private vehicles with gunshot wounds.

Baker Police Department said they identified all the people involved and that this was an isolated incident.

A 19-year-old was fatally shot outside of the same store late last month.

Baker Police Department urges anyone with additional information to contact the Baker Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.