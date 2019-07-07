82°
One patient airlifted with injuries from electric shock
WALKER – One man was hurt in a mishap involving electricity Tuesday morning near Walker.
According to Entergy, the 32-year-old victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
First responders were dispatched to the Burgess Road/Arnold Road area around 10:30 a.m.
Witnesses say a power line may have been struck as concrete was being poured in the area.
Traffic in the area of Burgess/Arnold roads was heavily congested.
