One patient airlifted with injuries from electric shock

1 year 10 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, August 15 2017 Aug 15, 2017 August 15, 2017 11:01 AM August 15, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

WALKER – One man was hurt in a mishap involving electricity Tuesday morning near Walker. 

According to Entergy, the 32-year-old victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital. 

First responders were dispatched to the Burgess Road/Arnold Road area around 10:30 a.m. 

Witnesses say a power line may have been struck as concrete was being poured in the area.

Traffic in the area of Burgess/Arnold roads was heavily congested.

