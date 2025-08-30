86°
One man arrested in Friday evening drive-by shooting, Iberville sheriff says
PLAQUEMINE — Deputies arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting that sent one man to a hospital in Plaquemine on Friday evening, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.
Donald Ray Vondo Jr. faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Vondo is accused of shooting a man on Barrow Street as he drove by around 6 p.m., according to the sheriff. Vondo allegedly hit the man with what Stassi described as a "spray of gunfire."
The man was airlifted to a hospital, where he was stabilized last night after undergoing surgery, Stassi said.
Deputies later arrested Vondo in West Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into the Iberville Parish Jail.
