One lane of the LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will be closed for emergency repairs
Effective immediately, the right, southbound lane of the LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will be closed for emergency repairs.
According to West Baton Rouge officials, the repairs are necessary to install a steel covered plate. We're told a rubber ramp will be installed on the plate to create a smooth transition when going over the plate.
It is unknown how long the lane closure will last. The steel plate will be temporary until weather improves for work to be done on a permanent repair.