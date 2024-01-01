45°
One killed, seven hurt in three-car crash along I-12 in Livingston Parish
LIVIGNSTON PARISH - One person was killed and seven others were hurt, including four children, in a car crash along I-12 in Livingston Parish on New Year's Day.
Around 5:45 p.m., LaDOTD said the westbound lanes of I-12 at Mile Marker 29 near Holden were closed for an accident.
Emergency officials said one adult was killed in the three-car crash. Of the four children taken to hospitals after the wreck, two were seriously injured.
An hour after the crash was announced, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said there was an additional wreck at I-12 near LA-43, closing the interstate. Traffic is being diverted to LA-43.
No more information about the wreck or the victims was immediately available. State Police is investigating.
