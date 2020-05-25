82°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed, others hurt in crash on US 61 Monday
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and others were hurt in a crash on US 61 north of the Old Scenic Highway interchange Monday.
The wreck happened around 2 p.m.
Authorities briefly closed US 61 as they worked the scene.
Sources said one person died in the crash and others were hurt, but specific information was not released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...