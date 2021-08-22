One killed, multiple people injured in overnight Florida Boulevard crash

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating an overnight crash that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the deadly crash happened in the 8000 block of Florida Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

The person killed in the collision was identified as Cory Jackson.

Police say the crash involved three vehicles, a 2012 Nissan Altima, a 2014 Mercedes GL550 and a 2006 Ford F150.

According to BRPD, the Mercedes was stopped behind the Ford at a red light on Florida at Wooddale Boulevard. While waiting for the light to change, the Nissan hit the back of the Mercedes, causing it to collide with the Ford, police say.

Jackson was behind the wheel of the Nissan and police say he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators believe he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Police say the occupants of the Mercedes and Ford sustained minor injuries.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are conducting an investigation into the tragic incident.