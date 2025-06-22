One killed, multiple hurt in shooting outside Baton Rouge nightclub

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed and five people were hurt when shots were fired outside of a nightclub along Choctaw Drive early Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened outside of 3535 Choctaw Dr. around 1:30 a.m.

Police Chief TJ Morse said that women were fighting outside the blue building and men in the crowd pulled guns and started shooting at one another.

Officers in the area responded and fired shots toward at least one of the shooters. In total, more than 160 shell casings were collected.

Morse said that multiple people were detained, six guns were seized and eight vehicles were impounded to search for additional weapons.

The chief is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone who has video - especially of the fight - needs to send it to BRPD or CrimeStoppers," he said.

The name of the woman who was killed has not been released.