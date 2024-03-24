64°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed in shooting outside Nicholson Drive gas station
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Nicholson Drive gas station Sunday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 22-year-old Jeffery Doutrive was shot in the Save More Market parking lot just after 3 p.m.
Police said Doutrive was taken to a hospital where he later died. No motive or suspect has been released.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
American Red Cross Louisiana holds three day disaster training camp
-
18-year-old killed in road rage shooting Saturday, BRPD looking for suspects
-
One person injured after early-morning house fire - Investigators working to determine...
-
Man arrested after body found in trunk of burned-out car in St....
-
Mother charged in death of 3-year-old arrested for theft charges while on...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...