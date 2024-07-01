96°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed in early morning shooting off North Donmoor Avenue
BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a man was shot to death along North Donmoor Avenue early this morning.
Officers say Byron Irving, 36, was killed just before three a.m. Monday morning. Police arrived at the scene after receiving Ivring's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run early Monday morning
-
Sunday Journal: Rotary Club
-
Angel Reese breaks WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single...
-
Two injured in shooting on Coursey Boulevard early Sunday morning
-
Should gun store sales get special credit card tracking? States split on...
Sports Video
-
Angel Reese breaks WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single...
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: St. Helena Hawks
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Albany Hornets
-
Former LSU and current NFL player hosts free camp at Memorial Stadium
-
Episcopal hosts 7 on 7 tournament in honor of alum Jimmy Williams