One killed in early morning shooting off North Donmoor Avenue

Monday, July 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a man was shot to death along North Donmoor Avenue early this morning.

Officers say Byron Irving, 36, was killed just before three a.m. Monday morning. Police arrived at the scene after receiving Ivring's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds. 

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. 

