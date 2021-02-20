44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in shooting off South Flannery Road

2 hours 10 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, February 20 2021 Feb 20, 2021 February 20, 2021 8:00 PM February 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a Saturday night shooting that took place near Flannery Road Park.

Baton Rouge EMS responded to 744 Brinwood Ave. located off of South Flannery Road in regards to an man being shot around 7:50 p.m.

The victim received a gunshot wound to the leg, according to EMS.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.  

