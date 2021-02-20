44°
One injured in shooting off South Flannery Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a Saturday night shooting that took place near Flannery Road Park.
Baton Rouge EMS responded to 744 Brinwood Ave. located off of South Flannery Road in regards to an man being shot around 7:50 p.m.
The victim received a gunshot wound to the leg, according to EMS.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
