One injured in early-morning shooting off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported shooting early Friday morning.
Emergency officials said the person was shot in the arm around 6:30 a.m. at an address near Lanier Drive and Airline Highway.
It was unclear what led to the shooting or if any arrests were made.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
