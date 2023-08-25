87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in early-morning shooting off Greenwell Springs Road

Friday, August 25 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported shooting early Friday morning. 

Emergency officials said the person was shot in the arm around 6:30 a.m. at an address near Lanier Drive and Airline Highway.

It was unclear what led to the shooting or if any arrests were made. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

