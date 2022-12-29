One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say.

Police have not yet released information about a motive or a suspect.

This is a developing story.