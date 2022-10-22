81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One hurt in shooting at apartment building off Highland Road Saturday morning

Saturday, October 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person is hurt after gunfire broke out at an apartment building off Highland Road Saturday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the shooting happened at an apartment complex on West Roosevelt Street, not far from Highland Road.

Social media posts claimed one person was shot on the street around 10:40 a.m. Photos show police units, a fire truck and medical responders gathered outside the apartment building.

Police said one person was struck by gunfire, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

