81°
Latest Weather Blog
One hurt in shooting at apartment building off Highland Road Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person is hurt after gunfire broke out at an apartment building off Highland Road Saturday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the shooting happened at an apartment complex on West Roosevelt Street, not far from Highland Road.
Social media posts claimed one person was shot on the street around 10:40 a.m. Photos show police units, a fire truck and medical responders gathered outside the apartment building.
Police said one person was struck by gunfire, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
No more information was immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Arson ruled cause of massive fire at vacant house off Government...
-
After turmoil surrounding mayor's stormwater proposal, staffer who spearheaded plan resigns
-
Police looking for gunman after shooting at SU fraternity party left 11...
-
Two suspects taken to jail after shooting at Southern fraternity shooting leaves...
-
Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools