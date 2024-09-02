One displaced after early-morning fire in carport

BATON ROUGE - One person was displaced after a car caught fire in a carport early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire on Brandon Street off Jefferson Highway started when a car in the carport caught fire. Officials estimate the fire caused about $50,000 in damages.

No one was injured but one resident of the home was displaced.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.