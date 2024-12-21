46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One displaced after apartment fire on Janet Avenue Saturday morning

22 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, December 21 2024 Dec 21, 2024 December 21, 2024 10:52 AM December 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person has been displaced from an apartment on Janet Avenue after it caught fire early Saturday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said. 

Firefighters arrived at the Village 12 Apartments just after 2:15 a.m. and found a small fire around the furnace caused by combustible material sitting too close. When crews arrived the one occupant was already safely outside.

Trending News

No one was injured in this fire, but fire officials say the total loss is $11,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days