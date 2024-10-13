One dead, one arrested after shooting in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person died and another was arrested after a shooting Saturday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Linda Lee Drive in Denham Springs, where they located the body of Joshua C. Smith, 44.

Deputies identified Michael Rogillio, 44, of St. Francisville as a suspect. Rogillio was arrested and booked for second-degree murder.