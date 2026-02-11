Latest Weather Blog
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after victim was kidnapped, shot and left to die in shed
PLAQUEMINE - A man pleaded guilty to attempted murder and kidnapping after shooting and kidnapping a man before leaving him to bleed out inside a shed.
Adam Orellana, 41, shot Dylan Tullier on May 23, 2023 in Plaquemine after pulling into the driveway of his girlfriend’s home. Orellana retrieved a rifle with a silencer from his trunk, shot Tullier, and "held Tullier at the site while armed," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.
Tullier's family, at the time, told WBRZ that Orellana "[rode] around with [Tullier] for two hours, came back, dragged him across the driveway and just slung him in the shed." Officials said Orellana was arrested after a SWAT team surrounded the house.
Orellana took a plea deal that sentences him to 40 years in prison. Sentencing is set for March 5 at 9 a.m.
