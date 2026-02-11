70°
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after victim was kidnapped, shot and left to die in shed

58 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, February 11 2026 Feb 11, 2026 February 11, 2026 8:56 PM February 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PLAQUEMINE - A man pleaded guilty to attempted murder and kidnapping after shooting and kidnapping a man before leaving him to bleed out inside a shed.

Adam Orellana, 41, shot Dylan Tullier on May 23, 2023 in Plaquemine after pulling into the driveway of his girlfriend’s home. Orellana retrieved a rifle with a silencer from his trunk, shot Tullier, and "held Tullier at the site while armed," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

Tullier's family, at the time, told WBRZ that Orellana "[rode] around with [Tullier] for two hours, came back, dragged him across the driveway and just slung him in the shed." Officials said Orellana was arrested after a SWAT team surrounded the house.

Orellana took a plea deal that sentences him to 40 years in prison. Sentencing is set for March 5 at 9 a.m.

