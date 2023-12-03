72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead in single-vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish

1 hour 35 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, December 03 2023 Dec 3, 2023 December 03, 2023 12:22 PM December 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BEAUX BRIDGE - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office announced that a single-vehicle crash just before midnight Saturday resulted in one death.

According to police, Theodore “Teddy” Landry, 41, of Breaux Bridge, left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Trending News

The investigation remains ongoing and toxicology results are pending.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days