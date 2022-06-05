85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead in shooting near intersection of Plank Road and North Acadian

Sunday, June 05 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed near the corner of Plank Road and North Acadian Thruway Saturday afternoon. 

Baton Rouge police officers said the person was killed in the 3100 block of Winnebago Street around 4:30 p.m. 

No other details are immediately available. 

