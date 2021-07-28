84°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead in crash on I-12 West at Sherwood
BATON ROUGE - A person is dead following a crash on I-12 West on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Sherwood Forest Boulevard exit on the interstate. As of 7:30 p.m., emergency workers are still working on getting the crash cleared and the right lane remains blocked.
The victim's name has not yet been released and it is unclear how many cars were involved in the accident. Emergency workers pronounced the victim dead on arrival.
Click here for live traffic updates.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nationwide shortage of paramedics affecting local branches
-
Gag order requested by attorney to stop discussions about Ronald Greene's in...
-
Father finds family unconscious in BR home; 5 rushed to hospital with...
-
State-wide job fair next week, Workforce Commission hopes to put people back...
-
Suspect in stolen truck led police on high-speed chase from Ascension to...