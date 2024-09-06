Vehicle on fire after crashing into bank on Airline Highway; officials say one person died on scene

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle is on fire after crashing into a bank on Airline Highway.

The vehicle crashed into the bank on Airline Highway at Greenwell Street.

Emergency officials said one person died on the scene. Five people were also taken to the hospital: four in stable condition and one in serious condition.

Witnesses on scene said multiple people needed to be rescued from the building after being trapped inside from the car crash.

WBRZ is working to get more information.